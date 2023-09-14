‘They met my family’ – West Ham ace admits he was very close to signing for another club this summer

West Ham United summer signing Edson Alvarez has revealed quite how close he came to joining Borussia Dortmund before ending up at the London Stadium instead.

The Hammers ended up winning the race for the Mexico international, but it seems Dortmund’s advances were very concrete and serious, according to the player as he recollected their approaches while he was still at Ajax.

“Borussia Dortmund was a very concrete option,” he said in a recent interview.

“In the end, it didn’t work out, but there was a lot of interest on their part, including visits to Amsterdam to meet with my family.”

West Ham rebuilt their midfield this summer, using the money from Declan Rice’s transfer to Arsenal to sign Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

