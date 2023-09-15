Chelsea owners looking to acquire a stake in one of Europe’s biggest clubs

Life at Chelsea has been hectic ever since the arrival of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital last year and the ownership group looks like they are about to make another daring move. 

Managers have come and gone, multiple crazy transfers have occurred and the acquisition of French club Strasbourg have all happened over the last year and a bit under Boehly’s watch.

The results of these decisions have not been seen on the pitch yet and that has led to criticism from many pundits over how the Americans have approached the project.

The Telegraph are now reporting that a consortium led by Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly, who already own Chelsea and Strasbourg, want to acquire a stake in Sporting CP – one of Portugal’s big three clubs.

This would be a huge move from the Chelsea owners as Sporting have a reputation for producing incredible talent. However, this is also a big worry for football as a club with the history of the Portuguese giants should not be owned by the owners of another European rival.

UEFA would have a big say in a potential purchase as there is a strong chance that both would meet in European competition in the future.

