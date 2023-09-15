European club wants to sign Leicester player today – 26-year-old wants exit

With the Turkish transfer window still open, Fenerbahce are determined to land one Leicester player by the deadline – and he seems keen on the switch too.

The Foxes have started life back in the Championship well, and currently sit in third place just one point behind leaders, Preston North End.

That’s despite new manager, Enzo Maresca, having to cope with the departures of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans in the summer.

Whilst there’s a long, long way to go until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, the fact that the players in situ are responding to Maresca’s methods is encouraging.

One who has started most of the Foxes games this season might not be doing so for much longer, however.

According to Gazete Vatan, Wilfred Ndidi is open to Fenerbahce’s approach and is looking to move, though at such a late stage of the window it’s impossible to predict if there’s enough time left to get a deal over the line.

The outlet also state that Leicester themselves are looking to get some money in from any sale, given that his contract with the club ends in 12 months time and therefore, this is likely to be the last chance that they’re able to profit from any sale.

Though it undoubtedly makes Maresca’s job more difficult given the timing, if the money is reinvested into the squad in January, Ndidi’s move might work out well for all concerned in the end.