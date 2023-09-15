Fabrizio Romano provides huge update on the future of Martin Odegaard at Arsenal

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard looks set to stay at the Emirates for many more years as the midfielder is set to sign a new contract with the North London club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have received positive feedback from Odegaard and his camp over a contract extension and negotiations are said to be advancing towards a conclusion.

A new contract for the Norway international is now considered a matter of time as the 24-year-old always wanted to stay with Arsenal.

Odegaard has already spent two years at the Emirates having joined from Real Madrid in 2021 and his progress under Mikel Arteta has seen him become one of the best midfield talents in the Premier League.

Arsenal have received positive feedback from Martin Ødegaard & his camp over contract extension ???? #AFC Negotiations advancing as reported last week — now considered matter of time to reach agreement on new deal ?? Ødegaard always wanted to stay. pic.twitter.com/tJIm3axXmP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2023

The Norwegian was made captain of Arsenal last summer ahead of the 2022/23 campaign and has been tasked with helping guide a young Gunners team to a Premier League title. The London club came very close last season with Odegaard playing a pivotal role in their successes.

The 24-year-old’s current contract expires in 2025 and there is no indication of how long this new deal will keep him in North London. Fans of Arsenal will hope that it is for a very long time as their captain continues to grow with the impressive squad Arteta has built.