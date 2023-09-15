The summer transfer window was something of a nightmare for Daniel Farke and Leeds United, and it’s closure has to have come as a relief for the German and new owners, 49ers Enterprises.

For the next few months at least, it should allow the club to settle down both on and off the pitch, and give Farke the best possible opportunity to get the all whites straight back up to the Premier League.

They’re languishing in mid-table at present and certainly won’t want to be playing catch-up for too much longer.

By the opening of the January transfer window, the club should be in a much better position to understand exactly what they need in order to go all out during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign and make promotion a reality rather than a pipe dream.

One player that’s unlikely to be joining them on that journey is goalkeeper, Illan Meslier.

According to Football Insider, the club are completely happy about losing the player in January, despite him starting most matches this season, as they believe that in Karl Darlow, they have a ready-made replacement.

His position in the starting XI at present is arguably designed to put him in the shop window and encourage the bidders that didn’t come forward for his services in the summer to put their hand up this time.