Despite the 2023/24 football season being a few weeks old already, the Turkish transfer window doesn’t close until Friday night.

That makes life incredibly difficult for clubs that wish to keep hold of their players, some of whom have already made their minds up to move on.

It seems unlikely that there will be a more uniform ending for the transfer windows world wide, so Premier League clubs will still be unable to stop the Turkish and Saudi leagues making life difficult each summer and winter.

One player that Aston Villa might well be glad to see the back of, however, is Leander Dendoncker.

The late closure of the Turkish window actually does the Midlands club a huge favour of course, and it’s entirely possible that the player himself may choose to head to the Super Lig after apparently falling out of favour with Unai Emery.

Football Insider say that Fenerbahce are hoping that their last-gasp move for the player is successful, with the 28-year-old now considered surplus to requirements at Villa Park.

The outlet note that he was signed by former manager, Steven Gerrard, for £15m, and it isn’t yet clear what figure the Villains would accept for a player whose current contract runs until 2027.

With only hours left to do the deal, any ‘bartering’ needs to take second place if both clubs want to get this one over the line.