Jesse Lingard yet to make a decision on future with several offers from England, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and America on the table

Jesse Lingard is yet to make a decision on his future as the free agent has several offers from all around the world.

The former Man United star is currently training with West Ham United, where he has been maintaining his fitness levels for a number of weeks. There is the possibility of returning to London Stadium on a short-term contract firmly on the table for the midfielder but the 30-year-old has yet to make a decision on whether to accept it or not, reports 90min.

Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with West Ham during the second half of the 2020/21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League games, but opted to return to Manchester United in a bid to fight for a first-team place at Old Trafford.

However, that did not work out and after a poor spell at Nottingham Forest, the Englishman finds himself without a club at present.

According to the report Everton and Burnley have shown interest in signing Lingard, but if he stays in England it will be to join West Ham. There are also several offers from abroad with clubs from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and MLS all interested in the 30-year-old.

Lingard is expected to make a decision on his future soon as leagues across the world have already got underway, who he chooses, remains to be seen.