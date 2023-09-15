Journalist shares the inside info he’s heard on West Ham’s plan for Kudus

So far so good for David Moyes and West Ham United this season, with his new signings settling in well, albeit the Hammers faithful haven’t really seen much of Mohammed Kudus as yet.

Of all of the summer captures, the 23-year-old Ghanaian would appear to be the most exciting and, if he can hit the ground running once he gets going, West Ham could have a real superstar on their hands.

The east Londoners have started the 2023/24 campaign brilliantly, and are currently on 10 points alongside Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool, all four teams trailing table-topping Man City by just two points.

James Ward-Prowse has already become the fulcrum of Moyes’ team and appears to be at the heart of anything good that the team are doing at present.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant response to mental health question in the wake of Richarlison’s struggles Newcastle player is waiting for a good opportunity to leave More problems for Erik ten Hag and Man United as manager admits having no idea about the return date of important ace

Edson Alvarez has also been a perfect addition for the club, his defensive capabilities and distribution taking the pressure off of the back four consistently.

In Kudus’ case, however, it seems that he’ll be given a while to adjust to the rigours of the English top-flight.

“If he can get into double digits for West Ham I think that should probably be the aim, but I also think his expectation should be tempered in the early weeks. I think that it’s going to take him a little bit of time to settle, at least that’s what I’ve been told West Ham are willing to give him,” journalist, Dean Jones, was quoted as saying to Give Me Sport.

“They don’t want everybody to think he’s like a magician who can just come in and do all sorts of crazy stuff and score hat-tricks every week. That’s not what they’re expecting from him.

“They’ve got a variety of different roles that they think he might be capable of playing, and there’s going to be a little bit of trial and error I think in the first few weeks. But by the time we get to the end of the season I do think that he will be on double figures for goals.”

Whilst that might not win any plaudits from impatient West Ham fans, it’s a strategy that will surely serve Moyes and the team well in the longer term.

After all, the last thing that the club want is for the player to lose confidence after taking his first steps in the side.