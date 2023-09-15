Liverpool were linked with a move for the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone during the summer transfer window.

However, the Reds ended up signing the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Liverpool have been following the midfielder for some time and they remain interested in him. The report further states that the midfielder could be available for a fee of around €24-€25 million.

Liverpool could definitely use more quality in the middle of the park and it remains to be seen whether they decide to sign Kone in the coming months.

Liverpool had a disappointing season by their standards last year and the midfield was their undoing. They have parted ways with a number of midfielders earlier this summer. Although they have improved their squad during the summer transfer window, there is room for improvement.

Kone has proven his quality in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to play for a club like Liverpool will be hard to turn down for the midfielder will be excited about the prospect of playing at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming months.

The Reds certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off competition from clubs like AC Milan and Juventus. The two Italian clubs are keeping tabs on the midfielder as well.