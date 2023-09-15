Liverpool have now prioritised the signing of a quality central defender.

According to an exclusive report from Anfield Watch, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been identified as a target and Liverpool have set aside a budget of around €70 million in order to improve their defence.

Inacio has a release close of €60 million in his contract and therefore the defender should be an affordable option for the Reds.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and he is expected to develop into an important player for Portugal as well.

Inácio is versatile enough to operate as the left-sided central defender as well as left back. His versatility will be an added bonus. The defender is capable of operating in a back three as well as a back four. He will add some tactical flexibility to the side as well.

Liverpool need someone like him who can operate as a full back as well as a central defender. Depending on the opposition, Jurgen Klopp could use him as a full back in order to strengthen his defensive unit.

The reported release clause is quite steep but the player has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.

The 22-year-old is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League and the opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen whether the Reds are ready to trigger his release clause during the January transfer window.