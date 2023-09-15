In an age when football transfers are getting more and more expensive, receiving £33m from a Premier League rival will be manna from heaven for Aston Villa.

Man City have paid the sum to the Midlands-based club according to Football Insider, topping up the coffers at Villa Park nicely.

The payment is strictly above board of course, and relates to the third instalment for the hire of former Villa stalwart and captain, Jack Grealish.

Given how well Grealish has settled in at the Etihad Stadium after a shaky start, and seeing as how transfer fees have sky rocketed since the Saudi Pro League came calling, the £100m that City spent a couple of seasons ago is now looking like a bargain.

The player himself, after bagging a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, will know that his decision to move away from his childhood club has ultimately proved to be the right one.

Indeed, it’s rare in this day and age where both sides of a transfer deal can feel that it’s been of benefit to them.

Though Villa won’t have necessarily wanted to lose Grealish, it was becoming blindingly obvious that his skillset needed to be honed at the very highest levels of the game, with respect, so to therefore get £100m for his services is something of a victory for them.