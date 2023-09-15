Mason Greenwood breaks Getafe record without playing a single minute for La Liga club

It would be hard to find a more controversial transfer this summer than Mason Greenwood’s move to Getafe and the 21-year-old has already broken a club record without playing a single minute for the Spanish club.

The forward joined Getafe on a season-long loan from Man United on Deadline Day as the youngster looks to rebuild his career away from the UK limelight following his arrest in 2022.

The controversial footballer has been welcomed with open arms at the La Liga club and following his unveiling in front of supporters at the Coliseum stadium in Madrid, Greenwood has now sold more Getafe shirts with his name on the back in a week than any other player in the club’s history, reports Mike Keegan.

? Getafe have sold more shirts with Mason Greenwood’s name on the back in a week than they have for any player in the club’s history. (Source: @MikeKeegan_DM) pic.twitter.com/dOphia2gXJ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 14, 2023

The signing of Greenwood, a former Man United star, is a huge deal for a small club like Getafe but the circumstances in which the footballer is being celebrated leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The Premier League giants decided to part ways with the 21-year-old due to the controversy surrounding his arrest in 2022, despite being cleared of all charges this year. However, the evidence of his crime can easily be found and that will forever follow the youngster throughout his playing career.