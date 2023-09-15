Mauricio Pochettino explains Chilwell position after criticism regarding the left-back

Mauricio Pochettino’s start to life at Chelsea has had both positives and negatives with results not going the Blues’ way but there are clear signs of progress within the squad.

The Argentine lost a huge player in Christopher Nkunku before the season began and that was followed by a setback regarding Carney Chukwuemeka. The Chelsea boss has stated that the loss of both players has disrupted the balance of his team and that is why he needs to play Ben Chilwell further up the pitch on the left.

The left-back has been used as a wing-back and a left-winger so far this season and Pochettino has defended his decision to use the defender in this way.

Speaking about Chilwell’s new forward role, Pochettino explained via the Evening Standard: “Ben is a full-back, I know, but he can help the team in different positions

“I think in the animation of the team that Ben Chilwell created more chances than any other player. I think in the national team Ben played in a similar position.”

It sounds like Pochettino will continue to use the left-back in this way for the foreseeable future and over time, the defender will continue to improve and get better in the role, which will lead to better results for the West London club.