More problems for Erik ten Hag and Man United as manager admits having no idea about the return date of important ace

In a wide-ranging press conference ahead of Man United’s test this weekend against Brighton and Hove Albion, manager, Erik ten Hag, admitted that he had no clue as to when one of his stars would return.

The Dutchman has overseen a relatively poor start to the season for the Red Devils, with two losses in north London to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur added to two lucky wins at Old Trafford.

Only the failure of the officials to award Wolves a penalty stopped them getting anything from their game, whilst Nottingham Forest gave up a two-goal lead at the Theatre of Dreams.

In all four games, United’s expensively assembled outfit haven’t looked comfortable, and with the Champions League beginning again next week, that needs to change immediately.

One player that won’t be playing at the weekend or next week is Antony, who has taken a mutual leave of absence from the side after allegations of domestic violence were made against him.

The Daily Mail note that ten Hag has no idea when the player will return to the first team set up, and given the problems that Jadon Sancho has landed at the Dutchman’s door too, it’s a testing time for him off the pitch as much as on it.

?? "The squad is in good spirit, good mood to go into the game." Erik ten Hag when asked about the situation with Jadon Sancho ? pic.twitter.com/SiBowADF6H — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2023

A win against the Seagulls will likely put all the external chatter to bed, and that’s clearly what ten Hag will be focusing on.