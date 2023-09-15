Not everyone is in tune with what Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle it seems, with one of his first team staff members seemingly waiting for the perfect opportunity to get out of St. James’ Park.

It’s always difficult when a team is in transition for the manager to not only be in a position to buy the right players, but also know when it’s the right time to ease others out of the door.

That could mean extended spells on the sidelines which in essence says everything by saying nothing at all, with players eventually getting fed up not playing matches and therefore saving the club a job in getting rid of them.

For Loris Karius, he’s barely featured at the club, and whilst that would be reason enough in itself to look for alternative employment, the goalkeeper has an altogether more personal reason.

More Stories / Latest News Journalist shares the inside info he’s heard on West Ham’s plan for Kudus Video: Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant response to mental health question in the wake of Richarlison’s struggles More problems for Erik ten Hag and Man United as manager admits having no idea about the return date of important ace

According to Corriere della Sera he wants to be closer to his wife and daughter who currently reside in Italy, though that wouldn’t necessarily be his ultimate playing destination.

“It is a possible solution, which I consider. It could happen in the future. As a child I followed Inter, Milan and Juve matches on TV. But I don’t want to move only based on Aria (daughter) and Diletta (wife). I’m waiting for a good job opportunity,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with the outlet.

“Most of the time we are distant, of course. We talk a lot on the phone, we make video calls with FaceTime. Diletta comes to visit me as soon as she can, but it’s not easy.”

The likelihood of him being able to force his way into regular first-team contention at Newcastle is minimal, and unless there are injuries to those ahead of him in the pecking order, he’ll stay out of the picture.

Therefore, a move away makes sense for all parties.