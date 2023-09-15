Newcastle United in discussions over deal for £40m player

If Newcastle United have more than just hope that they will be the number one team both in the Premier League and in Europe, then the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) will need to continue to bankroll the club for the foreseeable future.

Whilst that may not appear to be an issue on the face of it with PIF believed to have vast sums at their disposal, it’s clear that the owners are going to want to start seeing some tangible success in due course.

The Magpies came close to their decades long wait for silverware last season, narrowly losing out to Man United in the Carabao Cup final.

However, close but no cigar isn’t likely to cut it with the owners, and that’s the pressure that Eddie Howe and his squad find themselves under.

The bigger the club becomes, the better the players that they need to acquire, though they already have one in situ that’s discussing a new deal.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Joelinton, who signed on at St. James’ Park in a £40m deal from Hoffenheim, is in talks over a new contract.

Like a number of Newcastle stars, the Brazilian hasn’t been at his best so far this season, but with the Champions League just around the corner, he has the perfect opportunity to change that.