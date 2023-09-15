No future at the club – 26-year-old will complete permanent Leeds exit

Leeds United have arguably been a team in transition ever since former owner, Andrea Radrizzani, decided to dispense with the services of former manager, Jesse Marsch.

Replacing him with Javi Gracia for an ill-fated spell and then a last throw of the dice with Sam Allardyce was never really going to work, and therefore it shouldn’t have come as a surprise that relegation from the Premier League was the outcome.

Three managers in a few months, all with different ideas on how the game should be played, is a recipe for disaster, and once the drop to the Championship was confirmed, there would’ve been a sense of inevitability that players would be leaving en masse.

More Stories / Latest News 25-year-old admits not being in shape was the reason he failed at Leeds Video: Boost for West Ham as three Man City players set to miss Hammers clash Journalist shares the inside info he’s heard on West Ham’s plan for Kudus

One of those to leave was Marc Roca, currently enjoying himself at La Liga side, Real Betis.

Indeed, so well has his loan move to the Verdiblancos gone so far, that Estadio Deportivo have suggested that a lot of groundwork from both clubs has already gone into looking to make the move permanent.

At present there is no permanent arrangement on the table, but the fact that the same appears to have been discussed at length would suggest that it’s a formality.

From Daniel Farke’s point of view, knowing who he might and might not have available well ahead of next summer’s transfer window would be a blessing.

The last thing the German needs, assuming he is still in the manager’s position, is the upheaval of the last few months.