Player admits he rejected Palace pay rise as he was desperate to leave South London

Crystal Palace under Roy Hodgson have been brilliant to watch in the main, and they’ve begun this season as they ended the last under the Premier League’s elder statesman.

Hodgson has proved that age is no barrier to success, and indeed, experience often wins out in the end.

The Eagles have a superb crop of young, hungry players in their ranks, and it isn’t too much of a stretch to believe they might get close to approaching the successes of the side of the early 1990s when Ian Wright, Mark Bright and Alan Pardew were in their pomp.

Wilfried Zaha decided that staying in south London wasn’t for him, a decision he may come to regret, whilst Vicente Guaita was another to pack his bags and move on from Selhurst Park.

Both decided to reject pay rises to stay at the club, and though it’s believed that Zaha really took his time before making a final decision, it appears that Guaita couldn’t wait to leave.

“At Crystal Palace, they offered me to extend my contract and be able to earn more money, but one of the things we wanted was to return to Spain, to be a little closer to the family and feel that human warmth, because in other countries they have different customs,” he was quoted as saying by Plaza Deportiva.

“In the club there were many things that I did not understand and it was better to put an end to it,” Atlantico also reported.

After appearing to kick up a real fuss behind the scenes at Palace, there was little doubt that the club would dispense with Guaita’s services.

With such strong team spirit at the club at present, the last thing that Hodgson needed is a dissenting voice upsetting the dressing room equilibrium.