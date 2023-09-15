Real Madrid reportedly circling for Man United ace

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, will be acutely aware that when European giants such as Real Madrid come calling, it’s very difficult for players not to be tempted to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Dutchman has done good business with Los Blancos recently, buying both Raphael Varane and Casemiro from them, however, it’s doubtful he’d be as happy if the La Liga outfit went after one of his future stars.

According to Fichajes, however, that precise scenario could come to pass as Real are keeping tabs on the development of Argentinian star, Alejandro Garnacho.

At just 19 years of age, the player has already made an impact at Old Trafford, but perhaps hasn’t played as much as he’d like.

In three matches this season, he’s played just over an hour in two and only six minutes against Arsenal, per WhoScored, a game in which he thought he’d scored a late winner.

A perceived lack of minutes on the pitch is likely to be as much to do with ten Hag’s studious management of the youngster’s playing time as anything else.

Aftrer all, many times before young players have burst onto the scene only to be placed under unbelievable pressure that, more often than not, they’re unable to cope with.

More Stories / Latest News Farke ready to let main Leeds player leave in January Video: Harry Kane scores again for Bayern Newcastle United in discussions over deal for £40m player

Indeed, their star has waned as quickly as it shone and many of the ‘next big things’ have disappeared into relative obscurity as a result.

It seems clear that United would prefer to bring Garnacho along at their own pace, though if Real Madrid did decide to make their move sooner rather than later and were offering a pretty penny into the bargain, it might be difficult for the club as well as the player to turn down.