Pundit ‘concerned’ by Man United’s links to player who has ‘massively gone off boil’

Manchester United may be wise to opt against pursuing a January deal for Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who has questioned why the Red Devils may want to replace Jadon Sancho with the Georgian wide-attacker.

According to a recent written report from the Daily Mail, as relayed by Manchester Evening News, Erik Ten Hag, after publicly falling out with Jadon Sancho, has added Kvaratskhelia, 22, to his list of options ahead of the January transfer window.

And while some fans may be excited at the prospect of one of Serie A’s most exciting attackers joining, Collymore is not so sure.

“My only real concern would be that Kvaratskhelia has massively gone off the boil,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He had a great first half to the season last season but he hasn’t scored a goal in Serie A since March and that’s a real big worry. Why are Manchester United looking to replace an underperforming player with another underperforming player?”

It’s hard to argue with Collymore. He isn’t wrong – Napoli’s number 77 burst onto the scene last season and, after forming a formidable attacking partnership with striker Victor Osimhen, quickly racked up double figures for goals and assists. However, failure to score a single league goal since the year’s first quarter has left the 22-year-old facing some criticism.

Clearly in need of rediscovering his best form, Kvaratskhelia may well be desperate to switch clubs, but whether or not United will decide to take such a risk when their track record with wingers has been so poor remains to be seen.