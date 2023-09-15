Video: Ange Postecoglou wins Premier League Manager of the Month award

Things are getting better and better for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur, with the manager landing not only the Premier League’s Manager of the Month award, but also being nominated for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Men’s Coach.

Spurs have started the 2023/24 season really well, and ‘Ange ball’ already seems to be a thing in north London.

The team are very easy on the eye, and along with Man City are the top scorers in the division with 11 goals.

As is his wont, the Australian still refused to take all of the credit for the award.

Ange Postecoglou says he is 'humbled' after his Premier League Manager of the Month award and Best FIFA Men's Coach Nominee ? pic.twitter.com/ylSOsYxPOb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News