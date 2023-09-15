Video: Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant response to mental health question in the wake of Richarlison’s struggles

It’s becoming more and more difficult to dislike anything about Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou.
The Australian is a straight talking sharp shooter, but his points are almost always made respectfully and without malice.
As competitive as he may be, he does come across as being a genuinely nice guy which is rare these days.
During Friday’s press conference ahead of the Sheffield United game, what he said about mental health – in light of Richarlison’s reported struggles (via Evening Standard) – was spot on.
