Video: Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant response to mental health question in the wake of Richarlison’s struggles

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It’s becoming more and more difficult to dislike anything about Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is a straight talking sharp shooter, but his points are almost always made respectfully and without malice.

As competitive as he may be, he does come across as being a genuinely nice guy which is rare these days.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle player is waiting for a good opportunity to leave
More problems for Erik ten Hag and Man United as manager admits having no idea about the return date of important ace
Newcastle rebuffed two enquiries this summer for ace that wants to play in Spain

During Friday’s press conference ahead of the Sheffield United game, what he said about mental health – in light of Richarlison’s reported struggles (via Evening Standard) – was spot on.

Pictures from Sky Sports News via Football Daily

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.