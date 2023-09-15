Video: Ange Postecoglou’s brilliant response to mental health question in the wake of Richarlison’s struggles

It’s becoming more and more difficult to dislike anything about Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is a straight talking sharp shooter, but his points are almost always made respectfully and without malice.

As competitive as he may be, he does come across as being a genuinely nice guy which is rare these days.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle player is waiting for a good opportunity to leave More problems for Erik ten Hag and Man United as manager admits having no idea about the return date of important ace Newcastle rebuffed two enquiries this summer for ace that wants to play in Spain

During Friday’s press conference ahead of the Sheffield United game, what he said about mental health – in light of Richarlison’s reported struggles (via Evening Standard) – was spot on.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou talking brilliantly about mental health in football ?? pic.twitter.com/6zQTR8fhgq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News via Football Daily