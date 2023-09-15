Video: Boost for West Ham as three Man City players set to miss Hammers clash

Manchester City West Ham FC
The game of the weekend in the Premier League has to be table-topping Man City’s visit to West Ham United, and the Hammers could be boosted by the absence of three City stars.

David Moyes goes into the fixture with his side just two points behind City, by virtue of their opening day draw at Bournemouth.

The east Londoners are playing as good as anyone this season, and Pep Guardiola’s XI will likely have one of their sternest tests of the campaign so far on Saturday afternoon.

Erling Haaland opened his Man City account at the London Stadium last season and will be hoping to add to his tally again, however, Jack Grealish is unlikely to be providing the bullets, with John Stones and Mateo Kovacic also doubtful for the fixture.

