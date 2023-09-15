Video: Erik ten Hag slams disrespectful fans over “great player” Harry Maguire

Not a match seems to go by without Man United’s former captain, Harry Maguire, being booed or ridiculed by opposition supporters.

The latest instance occurred when the centre-back put through his own net for England against Scotland.

That predictably drew a large portion of the crowd to aim chants at Maguire for much of the game, something that he’s had to become more used to ever since being dropped at club level by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach’s actions show that Maguire, linked with West Ham over the summer, is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, but that didn’t stop him singing the praises of the defender during his pre-match press conference for the Brighton game.

In fact, ten Hag was none too impressed by the treatment Maguire has received from others of late.

