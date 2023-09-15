Video: Harry Kane scores again for Bayern

There aren’t many guarantees in life, but Harry Kane scoring a goal is certainly one of them.

Whether it was wearing his Tottenham Hotspur shirt, for England and now for Bayern Munich, Kane just instinctively knows where the goal is.

On this occasion he was left completely unmarked at the back post from a corner, and he made no mistake to put the Bavarians one up after just seven minutes of their top of the table clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

HARRY KANE SCORES FOR BAYERN! ?

Pictures from Sky Sports