Video: Harry Kane scores again for Bayern

Tottenham FC
Posted by

There aren’t many guarantees in life, but Harry Kane scoring a goal is certainly one of them.

Whether it was wearing his Tottenham Hotspur shirt, for England and now for Bayern Munich, Kane just instinctively knows where the goal is.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United in discussions over deal for £40m player
Man United loanee Mason Greenwood won’t be making Getafe debut anytime soon
Man City made a £33m payment to Aston Villa this summer

On this occasion he was left completely unmarked at the back post from a corner, and he made no mistake to put the Bavarians one up after just seven minutes of their top of the table clash against Bayer Leverkusen.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Harry Kane Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.