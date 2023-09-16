Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on the Japanese international attacker Daizen Maeda.

The Celtic striker is one of the options on Tottenham’s wishlist as they look to improve their attacking options as per TeamTalk.

Spurs sold Harry Kane during the summer transfer window but they have not brought in a direct replacement for the England international yet.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has worked with the Japanese international during his time at Celtic and he knows the player well.

It appears that the North London outfit could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Maeda is versatile enough to operate on both flanks, and his ability to slot into multiple roles makes him a good fit for Postecoglou’s style of play.

The attacker has a contract with Celtic until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a reasonable fee for the player.

Apparently, the striker could cost in excess of £25 million. He scored 11 goals and picked up seven assists across all competitions last season.

Tottenham need to add more goals to their side and Maeda would be a useful acquisition.

Brazilian international Richarlison was expected to fill the void left by Kane this season, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations. He has struggled to score goals on a consistent basis and Spurs must look at alternatives now.

The opportunity to play for a top Premier League club will be an attractive proposition for Maeda and he will be tempted to make the move if the two clubs can come to an agreement.