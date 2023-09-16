French international defender Jean-Clair Todibo has now opened up on the interest from Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, the Red Devils wanted to sign him as a replacement for Harry Maguire earlier this summer. However, the England international ended up staying at Old Trafford and Manchester United decided not to pursue Todibo further.

The French defender has now revealed to L’Equipe that OGC Nice would not have sanctioned his departure in any case and he is focused on the task at hand at the French club.

He said: “It’s very clear the club would not have sold me this summer. I have given it in-depth thought and I remained calm. I didn’t want to make the wrong choice“, Todibo said. “I expect to be presented with the full picture. What are you expecting from me? Why am I signing? You shouldn’t arrive at a club asking yourself this. I know what I have in Nice, so why leave? Everything must be clear.“

Todibo has established himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit and the 23-year-old would only consider leaving for the right project.

The 23-year-old has managed to break into the international set-up with France as well, and he will look to establish himself as a regular starter for his country ahead of the european championships.

The former Barcelona defender is clearly enjoying his time at the French club and he is an indispensable asset for them.

He has a contract with them until the summer of 2027 and he is likely to cost a premium if any club wishes to sign him in the near future.

Manchester United could certainly use defensive reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they decide to resurrect their move for Todibo at the end of the season.