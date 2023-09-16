23-year-old West Ham player’s time in east London appears to be coming to an end

It’s been a fine start to the season for West Ham United, but not perhaps for one of their stars who was thought to be destined for greatness at one stage.

David Moyes has to be delighted with how his squad have responded since winning the Europa Conference League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Clubs can often go off the boil after scaling the peaks in certain competitions, but the Hammers already have the bit between their teeth and are proving hard to beat in 2023/24.

One player that hasn’t been involved of late is 23-year-old Ben Johnson, and it seems more than likely that he’ll be on his way at the end of the campaign when his contract runs out.

According to Hammers News, Johnson was selected to play for West Ham’s U21 side on Friday night, almost certainly signalling the fact that Moyes no longer considers him as a first-choice for the first team.

Given how well that the east Londoners have begun the season, there’s little chance of him making a dent into Moyes’ immediate plans, and at his age he really does need to be playing regularly.

Whilst the club could get something for his services in January should they decide to move him on sooner rather than later, getting his salary off the books could see them cut their losses if there’s confirmed interest in the player.