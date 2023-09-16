Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson taken ill and won’t attend Saturday’s match

Crystal Palace take on Aston Villa in one of the 3pm kick-offs on Saturday, but the Eagles will be doing so without manager, Roy Hodgson, on the sidelines.

That’s because, according to the official Crystal Palace website, the former England manager has been taken ill.

As a result, match day duties have apparently been handed to Paddy McCarthy, and he will be assisted by Ray Lewington.

It isn’t clear at this stage what the health issue is, though Hodgson’s advancing years – he is the English top-flight’s elder statesman at 76 – might be something to do with it.

Given how well the Eagles have begun the season, the players will surely want to put on a show at Villa Park in order to give their manager a real boost.

Despite losing their talisman, Wilfried Zaha, in the summer, Palace have managed to keep hold of their other big names including Michael Olise, thought to be on his way across town to Chelsea at one point.

Whatever the outcome of Saturday’s game, the worst thing that Hodgson himself can do is rush back.

He needs to take as much time as necessary to recover, and if it turns out that the issue is stress related, then he may have to accept that his time as a top football manager is over.