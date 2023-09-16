European giants monitoring Man United’s Jadon Sancho ahead of January transfer window

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United is up in the air at present as the winger is currently being punished for disciplinary issues following the Red Devils’ clash with Arsenal.

The Englishman is training away from the first-team squad and will not be involved in the Manchester club’s match with Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday. The 23-year-old effectively branded his manager Erik ten Hag a liar in the aftermath of United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month after saying that the player was left out of his squad to face the Gunners because he had not trained well.

Man United released a statement this week to confirm that Sancho is training away from the first-team set up and now SPORT are reporting that Barcelona are monitoring the situation of the English winger at Man United and could make a loan move in January.

Barcelona are attentive to the situation of Jadon Sancho at Manchester United and could make a loan move in January. (Source: @sport)

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations since making the move to Man United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The 23-year-old was one of the most sought-after talents in the sport at the time and a move to Barcelona could help him rediscover his old self.

This is also a move that would make sense for the Catalan club as they currently have major financial issues that are stopping them from permanently signing top players.

There is a long way to go, however, in this Sancho saga and it remains to be seen how it will end.