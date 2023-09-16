Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides latest update on Man United’s winger situation as club could sign someone in January

The situation Erik ten Hag finds himself in at present regarding the wingers in his Man United squad will surely be giving the Dutch coach a headache.

Jadon Sancho is currently training away from the first team due to disciplinary issues, whilst Antony has been given a leave of absence due to accusations of abuse made by three women.

Both are not available for selection ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brighton at Old Trafford and Ten Hag stated on Friday that he doesn’t know when they will be back amongst the squad.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on the situation Ten Hag finds himself in.

Speaking about the wingers situation at Man United, Romano has said that the club could move for a player in January if things have not changed regarding Sancho and Antony, but first, the Red Devils will try and tie Facundo Pellistri down to a new contract.

The transfer journalist said: “I can say that Man United have made their decision regarding the wingers in their squad as many players have been offered to the club. The idea at the club is to continue with their current squad but they plan to continue negotiating with Facundo Pellistri over a new contract. Once that is done, Man United will potentially consider a new winger in January if the scenario regarding both Antony and Sancho doesn’t change between now and then. Let’s wait and see.”