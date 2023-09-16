Exclusive: Liverpool star to remain at club until the summer of 2024 says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has been the subject of interest for many clubs across the world this summer but the Reds star will remain at Anfield until the summer of 2024.

The Spanish veteran has entered the last year of his contract at Liverpool and many clubs saw that as a potential opening to bring the former Bayern Munich star to their club. Teams from across Saudi Arabia and Turkey wanted Thiago but the player’s plan was always to remain at Liverpool until the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old is yet to play a match this season due to injury and that has been the story of his time at Anfield and one of the reasons why Jurgen Klopp needed to rebuild his midfield over the summer transfer window.

Speaking about Thiago’s future in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has said that the player is fully focused on Liverpool and that a decision on a new contract will be made in 2024.

Romano stated: “Thiago wanted to stay at Liverpool and made that very clear. The player is now fully focused on this season and then in 2024, Thiago and the board will decide together whether to sign a new contract as the player will be a free agent next summer, but that is not something being discussed right now.”