Exclusive: Nothing advanced between Saudi Arabia and Mohamed Salah but they could return in 2024

Jurgen Klopp was asked about the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool in January amid interest from Saudi Arabia during his press conference on Friday and the Reds manager was not pleased.

“You are kidding me, yeah?” was Klopp’s response to the question before going on to say via the Express: “A week after it closed you ask me about the January transfer window? You can’t wait until December to ask these questions? I’m not worried about [Salah’s future] and [I] wasn’t until you opened the wound again. I’m not worried.”

Salah was the subject of heavy interest from Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad over the summer but the move never materialised as Liverpool were not willing to part ways with their main goalscorer.

The Saudis are likely to return during the summer of 2024 when Salah has just one year left on his Liverpool deal and Fabrizio Romano says there is nothing concrete as of now.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has said that there is nothing concrete between Salah and the Saudis at present and that their strategy for January will come to light around November.

The transfer journalist said: “At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing advanced or concrete between Salah and Saudi Arabia. The window closed a few days ago so if they wanted anything to be done, they had the chance to do it then. The strategy for the January window will be made later, around November. The situation regarding Salah is quiet now after a busy summer. Klopp got angry as there’s nothing ongoing for Salah at present, just feeling that Saudis could return in 2024.”