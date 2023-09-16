Exclusive: Nothing between Man City and Chelsea star as player has long-term deal at Stamford Bridge

Man City were linked with a move for Chelsea captain Reece James over the summer but there is nothing in it according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

There was uncertainty over the future of Kyle Walker at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks as the right-back was being chased by Bayern Munich. However, the England star put pen to paper on a new contract this week and will remain at the Premier League champions until 2026.

One player linked with the right-back role at Man City was Chelsea’s Reece James but there is nothing in those rumours according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues star has been named captain by Mauricio Pochettino and has a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, which makes any move very difficult.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has stated that there are no negotiations between City and James as he suspects the right-back to be at the West London club for a long time.

Romano wrote: “There were rumours circulating this week that Man City have an interest in Chelsea’s Reece James and to be honest, I’ve never heard anything about this transfer. There are no negotiations, no concrete talks or anything happening at the moment. Also, James is now the new Chelsea captain and he signed a long-term deal one year ago, therefore, the situation is very quiet around him as Man City have never opened talks over a deal for James.”