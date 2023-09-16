Tottenham summer signing James Maddison was spotted mocking Sheffield United player after Kulusevski’s winner in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Sheffield United were guilty of time-wasting for most of the game, in particular after they took the lead in the 73rd minute in order to hold on to their lead.

Ironically, it ended up hurting them as Spurs pulled off a stunning comeback in the very very late in the stoppage time.

Richarlison scored from a corner in the 98th minute and just two minutes later, Kulusevski completed the comeback with a thumping strike.

And James Maddison did not shy away from reminding the Sheffield United players about their time wasting. He was spotted mocking the Sheffield United player by faking injury, clutching his thigh, all while wearing a mischievous grin.

James Maddison mocking the Sheffield United players time-wasting after our second goal ?? pic.twitter.com/6KFIQDEHlh — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) September 16, 2023

Spurs continue their fine form under Ange Postecoglou who have now won 4 in a row. They sit 2nd in the table with 4 wins and 1 draw.