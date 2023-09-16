Journalist reveals what West Ham insider has told him about Tim Steidten

West Ham United have done well to improve their squad during the summer transfer window.

Despite losing a key player in Declan Rice, they have managed to bring in quality reinforcements and the team looks better than it was last season.

Initially, there were rumours that manager David Moyes has not been able to get along with the newly appointed technical director Tim Steidten, but those fears have now been allayed and Steidten has delivered a promising window for the Hammers.

West Ham have been quite impressive in the Premier League so far and they have made an outstanding start to the new season.

They have signed players like Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer.

There is no doubt that they have improved their squad immensely and it remains to be seen whether they can push for european qualification through the league standings.

They managed to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last year and they will hope to do well in the Europa League this season.