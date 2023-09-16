Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side will understand the significance of Saturday evening’s match against Brentford.

Ahead of their first Champions League match in over two decades, the Magpies could do with a confidence boosting win at St. James’ Park against the west Londoners.

Three Premier League defeats in a row after the opening day pummelling of Aston Villa have placed Newcastle in 14th position, already a cavernous nine points behind leaders, Man City.

For a team that clearly want to be up there challenging that’s nowhere near good enough, and that’s probably got something to do with why he’s expected to drop five players from the starting line-up for the test against Thomas Frank’s capable outfit.

According to Talk of the Toon, Matt Targett, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak will all be benched.

That’s a huge call from the manager, with Sven Botman, Sean Longstaff, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson expected to take their places.

Having had the international break to work on various aspects in training, Howe will surely be expecting his expensively assembled team to be firing on all cylinders when the referee’s whistle blows to begin the match.

Anything less than three points can’t be contemplated if the Magpies do harbour genuine ambitions of being in the Champions League places as a bare minimum at the end of the current campaign.