According to Pipe Sierra, Luis Sinisterra has an €22m (£18.9m) buy-option in the loan deal that saw him join Bournemouth on deadline day.

The journalist shared the update on X (translated below):

“First training session for Luis Sinisterra (24) as the new player for Bournemouth. The Colombian winger visited the Vitality Stadium today. He arrives on loan from #Leeds until June 2024 with an option to buy for €22 million.”

?? Primer entrenamiento de Luis Sinisterra (24) como nuevo jugador del #Bournemouth. El extremo colombiano conoció hoy el Vitality Stadium ??? ? Llega cedido desde #Leeds hasta junio de 2024 con opción de compra por 22M€ pic.twitter.com/gRGiOWfV3B — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) September 16, 2023

Leeds United signed him for £21m and while he was unfortunate with injuries last season, he was still one of the better performers in a season that saw them get relegated.

He scored 8 goals and assisted 1 in 26 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions.

Leeds United may have not gotten the better end of the deal. Not only will they not have one of their better players not available to play for them this season, they have also allowed Bournemouth the option to buy for cheaper than what they bought him for.