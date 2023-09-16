Leeds United ace could leave the club for just £18.9m – journalist reveals clause in his loan deal

According to Pipe Sierra, Luis Sinisterra has an €22m (£18.9m) buy-option in the loan deal that saw him join Bournemouth on deadline day.

“First training session for Luis Sinisterra (24) as the new player for Bournemouth.

The Colombian winger visited the Vitality Stadium today. He arrives on loan from #Leeds until June 2024 with an option to buy for €22 million.”

 

Leeds United signed him for £21m and while he was unfortunate with injuries last season, he was still one of the better performers in a season that saw them get relegated.

He scored 8 goals and assisted 1 in 26 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions.

Leeds United may have not gotten the better end of the deal. Not only will they not have one of their better players not available to play for them this season, they have also allowed Bournemouth the option to buy for cheaper than what they bought him for.

 

