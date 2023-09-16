Man United team news: Hojlund starts against Brighton as Fati only makes the bench for visitors

As Man United welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has taken the decision to hand Rasmus Hojlund a start.
The Danish striker came on late at the Emirates Stadium during United’s defeat against Arsenal, and his home debut gives everyone the chance to see what all of the fuss is about.
Loan star, Sergio Reguilon, will take up the left-back berth in the continued absence of Luke Shaw whilst the rest of the team virtually picks itself.
Domestic abuse allegations against Antony sees him out of the side, with Jadon Sancho banished from the squad after his social media outburst. It’s difficult to see a way back for either, particularly if the Red Devils can finally click into gear, starting with the Seagulls fixture.
For Roberto De Zerbi, loan star, Ansu Fati, begins the match on the bench. Courted by United, it would be poetic that he would come on later in the game to have an influence.
Given the way in which Brighton demolished Newcastle, ten Hag will know that his team have a tough test ahead of them.
The hosts may be boosted by the fact that Evan Ferguson and Billy Gilmour also begin the match alongside Fati, though United will need to be on their guard for the raiding of Kaoru Mitoma and the creativity of Adam Lallana and Pascal Gross.