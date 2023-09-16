Manchester United and Liverpool following €15-20m-rated midfielder closely

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that the two English clubs have been following the midfielder strongly and he is valued at around €15-20 million.

Other European clubs like Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Ajax, and RB Leipzig are all keeping tabs on the 18-year-old midfielder.

Vermeeren is rated highly across Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality central midfielder in the coming seasons and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him at the end of the season.

Both English clubs could use more quality in the central midfield and Vermeeren will add creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent with a high ceiling and he could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.

If Manchester United or Liverpool can sign him for the reported €15-20 million fee, the transfer could look like a major bargain in the long run.

The 18-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The two English clubs certainly have the financial means to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off a host of other european clubs and sign the player.

