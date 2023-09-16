Manchester United are interested in signing the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Premier League giants could look to make a move for the 22-year-old Georgian international.

Kvaratskhelia has been outstanding for Napoli this past season and he helped them win the Italian league title. He managed to score 14 goals and pick up 17 assists across all competitions. Manchester United could definitely use a quality winger like him and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Napoli.

The Italian giants will be hoping to agree on a new contract with him so that he can demand a premium for the services.

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising young attackers in European football and it will be interesting to see if he’s ready to take the next step in his development and join a big club.

Manchester United are undoubtedly one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with a platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

The Red Devils have a promising squad and they will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming season. With a couple of quality acquisitions, there is no reason why they cannot compete with the European elite.

They need more cutting-edge and unpredictability in their attack and the Napoli winger could prove to be the final piece of the puzzle for Erik ten Hag.