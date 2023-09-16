Monchi wants to bring exciting attacker with €50m release clause to Villa

Aston Villa’s President of football operations Monchi wants to bring La Liga star Nico Williams to the club, according to AS.

With his current contract with Athletic Bilbao expiring in the summer of 2024, all eyes are on him. There are a number of clubs interested in signing him including Aston Villa, Liverpool and Barcelona.

But the Spanish club’s president Jon Uriarte has insisted that the club is working hard to convince him to sign a new contract with the club.

Aston Villa were strongly linked with a move for Williams in the summer and as per reports even had a bid rejected for him.

When asked about the player’s contract and his future, Uriarte told Gol TV (via AS):

“Nico, like his family, Iñaki, his mother, are very happy in Bilbao.” “They love Athletic. They love our project. We are working hard on both sides so that he can stay.”

The player reportedly has a €50m release clause in his current contract but if Williams does not a sign a new contract, the player will be available on a free and a number of clubs will be waiting like sharks to sign him.