Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

The 21-year-old winger has a €50 million release clause in his contract and a report from Spanish publication Sport (h/t SportWitness)claims that clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona are keen on him as well.

However, the two clubs could look to make a move for the 21-year-old when his contract expires next summer.

As for Newcastle, they could look to sign the player in January and trigger his release clause. That would certainly give them an advantage over their rivals, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Spanish football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Magpies.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the financial means to get the deal done.

The 21-year-old can operate on either flank, and his versatility will be an added bonus. He will add goals and creativity to the Newcastle attack.