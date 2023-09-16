Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

It appears that Liverpool are currently in advanced talks to sign the defender. According to a report from Ecuadorian outlet Marca90 via LFC transfer room, negotiations are currently advanced for the 21-year-old defender and the deal could cost around £48 million.

Liverpool needed to bring in defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window but they chose to focus on the midfield instead. They have done well to improve the midfield unit and they must look to plug the gaps at the back now.

Liverpool need to bring in a defender who can operate as a full-back as well. Hincapie certainly fits the profile and he should prove to be a quality, long-term addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. While the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have been very useful players for Liverpool over the years, their fitness record is unreliable and they have clearly regressed over the past year.

Liverpool need better players in order to compete against the elite clubs and Hincapie has the potential to develop into a top-class defender. The left-sided central defender can operate as a left-back as well. Furthermore, he can slot into a back three as well as a back four.

He has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. The reported £48 million transfer could seem like money well spent in the long run.