Sheffield United boss did not hold back in his post-match presser as he went on an incredible rant about the poor refereeing.

He saw his side come close to an away win only for Spurs to score two goals in two minutes in the 98th and 100th minute to complete a stunning comeback.

He accused the referee of threatening them to give goalkeeper a second yellow card for time wasting if he does not kick the ball long each time.

“Something needs to be done now. And this is not me moaning, I said it at half-time and when we were 1-0 up as well. The focus is on time-wasting, so the referees are dictating how we play.” “We set up from the back, then Spurs push forward and then that dictates how we play. But no, we’re just told to ‘play long’. The answer back to me was ‘well kick long then’.” “We work all week on how we want to play and the refs are dictating to us how we play the game. It can’t happen, but it’s happening. They’ve got obsessed about time-wasting and yellow cards.” “Wes got a yellow card for handling outside the box and then got threatened with a sending off [for time-wasting]. You can’t do it, the officiating is appalling and it’s not about the football decisions, it’s just game management.” “They just do not know what they’re doing. The people who are directing our game have not got a clue about our game. They don’t know football.” “To sum it all up we get Ollie McBurnie sent off for telling the referee someone is pulling his shirt. We’ve just seen someone lead with an elbow into our goalkeeper who needs stitches and that’s the same offence. What’s going on, seriously what’s going on with our game?”