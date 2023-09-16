Tim Sherwood takes swipe at Erik ten Hag and lack of development at Man United

So far in the 2023/24 campaign Man United have disappointed, and Sky Sports pundit, Tim Sherwood, has taken aim at manager, Erik ten Hag, because of that.

The Dutchman has seen his side defeated at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and flattered to deceive in wins at Old Trafford against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

Issues with Mason Greenwood and Antony have not been under his control but can’t have helped team equilibrium, whilst Jadon Sancho’s outburst has only added to problems surrounding the first-team.

Sherwood has gone as far as to question, via Sky Sports, ten Hag’s man management skills, suggesting that, in fact, the Dutchman hasn’t improved any player at the club since he’s been in charge.

“I think his man management skills are not great, I have to be honest,” he said.

“[…] I’m not sure he’s improved anyone at that football club […] Who has he improved? Can we find anyone he has improved? He hasn’t improved anyone at the moment and I think he did ok last year.”

It’s a harsh take from the former English top-flight star, though it’s worth dwelling on the fact that the Red Devils have been far from the team they were in ten Hag’s first season at the helm.

Man United have another tough game ahead of them on Saturday, as they host a Brighton and Hove Albion side that could see Ansu Fati make his debut.

The on loan Barcelona star was previously courted by United, and if he can hit the ground running, it could be a long afternoon for ten Hag and his expensively assembled squad.