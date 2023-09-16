Video: Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran scores one of the goals of the season vs Crystal Palace

Aston Villa came from a goal down to win 3-1 against Crystal Palace, and it was the goal from Jhon Duran that inspired the late comeback.

Edouard scored for Palace in the 47th minute to give the away side the lead seemingly setting them on course for victory.

However, in the 87th minute, Duran scored a stunning volley to draw the score level. Digne found him with a floating cross which he brought down with a superb chest control before firing a left-footed volley straight into the top-left corner.

Watch the goal below:

WHAT A HIT FROM JHON DURAN! ? ? @peacock pic.twitter.com/UprMwth5Fx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 16, 2023

Jhon Duran – take a bow sir ? What an outrageous goal, absolute stones on him to do that so late on 1-0 down #AVFC pic.twitter.com/OFxLrquHPN — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) September 16, 2023

Aston Villa were then awarded a penalty in the 98th minute of stoppage time after a 4 minute long VAR review. Douglas Luiz made no mistake in slotting that in to win the game for Villa.

And they managed to get a third as well 3 minutes later, Leon Bailey scoring a simple goal from close range after a devastating counter-attack.