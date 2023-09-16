Video: Bernando Silva gives City the lead from a brilliant Julian Alvarez assist

Bernando Silva has completed the comeback for Manchester City with a well taken goal.
City went into the first half losing 1-0 thanks to a goal from James Ward-Prowse. But they came back out in the second half and scored within minutes, courtesy of Jeremy Doku’s brilliant finish.
And in the 76th minute, Bernando Silva made it 2-1, cleverly finishing off Julian Alvarez’s brilliant lobbed assist.
Watch the goal below:
This ball from Julian Alvarez and the finish from Bernardo Silva! ?
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/6xUdZBWBPG
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 16, 2023