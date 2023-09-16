Video: Callum Wilson scores from the spot to give Newcastle the lead

Newcastle have taken an important lead against Brentford after being awarded a penalty in the 61st minute.
Hickey knocked the ball back to Brentford goalkeeper Flekken, not realising that Gordon was behind him. The wing-back can’t stop him from getting to it, and the Brentford goalkeeper then trips the winger as he tries to clear it.
Callum Wilson who has been a major source of goals for Newcastle this season stepped up to take the penalty and fired in a powerful strike high into the top-right corner.
Watch the goal below:
Newcastle were awarded a penalty and went 1-0 up after Anthony Gordon was fouled by Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
? @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/PfJAaV6CKP
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 16, 2023