Video: Erling Haaland misses an absolute sitter against West Ham

Erling Haaland has just missed a sitter for Manchester City against West Ham, squandering a golden opportunity to take the lead.
Doku created the chance by threading the ball through for Gvardiol, who delivered a cross across the goal.
Haaland, completely unmarked at the far post, shockingly sent the ball wide from inside the six-yard box.
It’s a miss that will certainly be one of the talking points in the match.
Watch the miss in the video below:
Despite constant pressure, City have not been able to find the net.