Video: Erling Haaland misses an absolute sitter against West Ham

Erling Haaland has just missed a sitter for Manchester City against West Ham, squandering a golden opportunity to take the lead.

Doku created the chance by threading the ball through for Gvardiol, who delivered a cross across the goal.

Haaland, completely unmarked at the far post, shockingly sent the ball wide from inside the six-yard box.

It’s a miss that will certainly be one of the talking points in the match.

Despite constant pressure, City have not been able to find the net.